First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today an area of low pressure continues to move east just to the south of Michigan. Scattered rain showers are expected once again today. High temperatures today should be in the upper 40s. Tonight widely scattered rain and snow showers are possible with lows in the low 30s.

First Alert: A cold front moves through the area Monday morning. Behind the front wind gusts near 40 MPH are possible and colder air will spill into the area. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 30s and could fall a few degrees in the afternoon. The cold air rushing across the relatively warm waters of Lake Michigan will start the Lake Effect Snow machine. Accumulating snow is expected near Lake Michigan. The gusty winds will bring the snow showers to Mid-Michigan at times Monday. Snow accumulations in our area should not amount to much. The snow showers will diminish Monday evening.

Sunshine should return for Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. High temperatures stay in the 40s Thursday through Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. An early look at the Christmas Day forecast is leaning towards rain showers and high temperatures near 50º.

What are the chances for a white Christmas this year?

Christmas Day is a little over a week away, and the odds of seeing any snow on the holiday is quite low. While this is the state of Michigan and we can never truly rule it out, the long range outlook tells us that it is looking less and less likely with each passing day. Temperatures are expected to trend above normal with highs in the 40s most of next week. That makes it difficult for any systems that might come through to give us any accumulation of snow. Remember, a white Christmas is defined by having one inch of snow or more on the ground.

Historically speaking, northern parts of Mid-Michigan have about a 55-60% chance of seeing a white Christmas, while southern parts only sees around 40-45%. Many may remember that last year we got a punch of cold air then a large system just before Christmas that brought most of our area a big helping of snow just before the big holiday. Before that, our region had not seen a white Christmas in five years, when we had about two inches of snow on the ground in 2017. In fact, on two of those between years we were in the 50s on Christmas Day; 2019 and 2021.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 17, 2023

Average High: 35º Average Low 23º

Lansing Record High: 53° 1921

Lansing Record Low: -14° 1884

Jackson Record High: 55º 2006

Jackson Record Low: -6º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.