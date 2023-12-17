Family hosts ‘Bags for Bears fundraiser’ for kids in the hospital

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The community gathered to play a game of cornhole and support a good cause at the first semi-annual Bags for Bears fundraiser.

Gary and Katie Gatewood’s daughter Charleigh had spent over 500 days in a children’s hospital, which inspired them to start collecting as many teddy bears as possible for kids in the hospital.

Charleigh Gatewood has been through more than 10 surgeries in their 17 months of life.

“She defied a lot and while she was in the hospital, teddy bears and pacifiers became her comfort,” said Katie Gatewood, Charleigh’s Mother. “And when we discharged back in May, we made it a mission of ours to collect as many teddy bears as we could and donate to the hospital because they were out of teddy bears.”

In May, the Gatewoods collected over 1,500 bears and 125 pacifiers for donations.

