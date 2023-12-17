Advertise With Us

Add small businesses to your holiday shopping list

(WILX)
By Marz Anderson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Online shopping might win in convenience but for the gift-giving holidays nothing compares to shopping local. Getting that personal touch and attention when shopping for the ones you love.

“It’s really a wonderful thing to go into a small business and find someone who is your expert. That’s what small businesses offer versus the big box stores,” said Summer Schriner, owner of Grace Boutique.

She says the holiday season is always a special time for her business. Offering many gift-able items year-round that are perfect for the holiday season.

“The pieces you find here you’re not going to see online. The things that we have we find from all over the world, actually. You’re getting this that are one of a kind not mass produced.”

Cynthia Smith is out dress shopping with her friend Ann Wilson. She says the joy of shopping small is helping businesses grow and improving the local economy.

“Every time I come down it seems like there is something new and I like seeing that. The revitalization, I think that’s super important,” said Smith.

Metro Melik shares the same sentiment. As owner of Metro Melik 517, he says shopping small is about the thought of gifting someone special while supporting someone as close as your neighbor.

“We have a lot of different items in this shop that somebody has a personal connection to because there is a lot of art in here,” said Melik.

Melik is also taking to pose as Santa giving local kids a chance to get a picture in to celebrate the holiday.

“Something to not only bring people in the door to see the stuff but another way to generate revenue.”

Offering personal touches and one-of-a-kind finds, making your holiday spirits bright

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dies during apartment fire in Blackman Township
MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation into alleged confidentiality breach
East Lansing ordered to pay orchard owner who refused to host gay weddings
One driver injured after car crash in Lansing
Overnight stabbing leaves one person injured in Lansing

Latest News

WILX Weather Website 12/17/2023 PM
Windy with Snow Showers Monday
Police investigating threat made against congregation in East Lansing
One driver injured after car crash in Lansing
Overnight stabbing leaves one person injured in Lansing