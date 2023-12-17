Add small businesses to your holiday shopping list

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Online shopping might win in convenience but for the gift-giving holidays nothing compares to shopping local. Getting that personal touch and attention when shopping for the ones you love.

“It’s really a wonderful thing to go into a small business and find someone who is your expert. That’s what small businesses offer versus the big box stores,” said Summer Schriner, owner of Grace Boutique.

She says the holiday season is always a special time for her business. Offering many gift-able items year-round that are perfect for the holiday season.

“The pieces you find here you’re not going to see online. The things that we have we find from all over the world, actually. You’re getting this that are one of a kind not mass produced.”

Cynthia Smith is out dress shopping with her friend Ann Wilson. She says the joy of shopping small is helping businesses grow and improving the local economy.

“Every time I come down it seems like there is something new and I like seeing that. The revitalization, I think that’s super important,” said Smith.

Metro Melik shares the same sentiment. As owner of Metro Melik 517, he says shopping small is about the thought of gifting someone special while supporting someone as close as your neighbor.

“We have a lot of different items in this shop that somebody has a personal connection to because there is a lot of art in here,” said Melik.

Melik is also taking to pose as Santa giving local kids a chance to get a picture in to celebrate the holiday.

“Something to not only bring people in the door to see the stuff but another way to generate revenue.”

Offering personal touches and one-of-a-kind finds, making your holiday spirits bright

