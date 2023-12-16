Advertise With Us

One person dies during apartment fire in Blackman Township

(WAVE 3 News)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after an apartment fire early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, Jackson Fire Department, and the Summit Township Fire Department were called out to a fire in Blackman Township at an apartment complex off of County Farm Road and Springport Road.

Officials said they found heavy smoke on the sixth floor of the apartment complex. There they found an apartment room where the fire was contained. Fire crews searched the apartment and found a person inside they were then taken outside and were given medical treatment but later died on the scene.

The fire was eventually put out, and smoke damage was found in the apartment with additional smoke and water damage throughout the other apartment floors.

Officials said the person who died was the only occupant of the apartment that was on fire.

