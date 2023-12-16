Friday Night Frenzy Week 4 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fourth week of the high school basketball season has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at 11 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Grand Ledge as they hosted DeWitt in Boys basketball.

Game of the Week (Boys): DeWitt 60, Grand Ledge 50

Final (Girls): DeWitt 54, Grand Ledge 32

Final (Boys): Mason 66, Fowlerville 19

Final (Girls): Lansing Catholic 80, Charlotte 24

Lansing Catholic wins second straight, rolls Charlotte on the road

Final (Boys): Portland 41, Ionia 39

Final (Girls): Portland 53, Ionia 26

Final (Boys): Charlotte 60, Lansing Catholic 49

Final (Boys): Sexton 62, Olivet 50

Lansing Sexton wins second straight, drops Olivet at home

Final (Boys): St. Johns 56, Eastern 52

St. Johns overcomes big deficit to notch first win at Lansing Eastern

Final (Girls): Holt 76, Waverly 51

Holt handles Lansing Waverly at home to move to 3-1

Other Area Scores (Girls):

Lakewood 51, Eaton Rapids 30

Dansville 40, Lansing Christian 32

Parma Western 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 33

Grass Lake 50, Tecumseh 40

Concord 79, Maple Valley 10

Williamston 45, Haslett 43

Okemos 82, Lansing Everett 14

Jackson Northwest 48, Battle Creek Harper Creek 32

Ovid-Elsie 53, New Lothrop 46

Hudson 30, Hillsdale 25

Other Area Scores (Boys):

Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Saranac 42

East Jackson 56, Leslie 46

Jackson Lumen Christi 61, Stockbridge 48

Napoleon 46, Grass Lake 24

Fowler 51, Portland St. Pat’s 36

Perry 45, Bath 22

Eaton Rapids 62, Lakewood 34

Waldron 51, Jackson Christian 36

Okemos 82, Lansing Everett 14

Jackson Northwest 48, Battle Creek Harper Creek 32

Ovid-Elsie 53, New Lothrop 46

Dryden 45, Webberville 44

Fulton 55, Carson City-Crystal 42

Brooklyn Columbia Central 71, Homer 44

Laingsburg 61, Potterville 39

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.