Friday Night Frenzy Week 4 High School Hoops Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The fourth week of the high school basketball season has come and gone as News 10 Sports had cameras at 11 mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week took us to Grand Ledge as they hosted DeWitt in Boys basketball.
Game of the Week (Boys): DeWitt 60, Grand Ledge 50
Final (Girls): DeWitt 54, Grand Ledge 32
Final (Boys): Mason 66, Fowlerville 19
Final (Girls): Lansing Catholic 80, Charlotte 24
Final (Boys): Portland 41, Ionia 39
Final (Girls): Portland 53, Ionia 26
Final (Boys): Charlotte 60, Lansing Catholic 49
Final (Boys): Sexton 62, Olivet 50
Final (Boys): St. Johns 56, Eastern 52
Final (Girls): Holt 76, Waverly 51
Other Area Scores (Girls):
Lakewood 51, Eaton Rapids 30
Dansville 40, Lansing Christian 32
Parma Western 60, Battle Creek Pennfield 33
Grass Lake 50, Tecumseh 40
Concord 79, Maple Valley 10
Williamston 45, Haslett 43
Okemos 82, Lansing Everett 14
Jackson Northwest 48, Battle Creek Harper Creek 32
Ovid-Elsie 53, New Lothrop 46
Hudson 30, Hillsdale 25
Other Area Scores (Boys):
Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Saranac 42
East Jackson 56, Leslie 46
Jackson Lumen Christi 61, Stockbridge 48
Napoleon 46, Grass Lake 24
Fowler 51, Portland St. Pat’s 36
Perry 45, Bath 22
Eaton Rapids 62, Lakewood 34
Waldron 51, Jackson Christian 36
Dryden 45, Webberville 44
Fulton 55, Carson City-Crystal 42
Brooklyn Columbia Central 71, Homer 44
Laingsburg 61, Potterville 39
