Christmas music and light show illuminates downtown Portland

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Christmas music and light show in Downtown Portland to get more people downtown and in the Christmas spirit. The Christmas light show illuminates 2 blocks along Kent Street and another block on Block Street.

The historic Opera block of Portland filled the sky with lights and music shows Friday evening. For the first of many Christmas lights and music shows. Organizer Tim Fuller says this all started because he wanted to give people and the businesses of Portland some Christmas spirit.

“Involved in total about 32 properties which encompasses almost our entire historic downtown now. So, it really gave us a sense of place, it gave us something that doesn’t exist anywhere else,” said Tim Fuller, the President of Opera Block Properties.

People filled the streets of the historic block to watch the show. Something Fuller says is not common for a Friday night.

“I love it. I love seeing downtown alive and all the people down here and all the families down here. It’s great to see that life down here after hours on a Friday,” said Fuller.

Opera Block Properties says the music and light show will take place every Friday at 7pm.

“There’s smiles everywhere out there and certainly smiles on the business owners that are open,” said Tina Conner-Wellman, the Downtown Development Director.

Business owners like Mark Lewanski, who has lived and worked on the Opera Block for over 10 years.

“The general thing that’s happening in America is a lot of the downtowns are suffering, maybe going out of business, languishing and buildings are falling into disrepair. I think everyone has a longing for that small town experience. To get a bunch of people to come together and make that dream come true is spectacular and it’s going to help everyone involved, it’s going to be an experience for the people that come and the business owners are going to benefit too. It’s a really big deal,” said Lewanski.

The big turn out at the first event made organizer Tim Fuller want to continue the show until February.

