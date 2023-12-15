Warm weather continues Friday, and what we're working on

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The chance for rain has increased for this weekend but no day will be a washout. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the warmer temperatures in the forecast, and what you can expect with a system moving in over the weekend. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 15, 2023

Average High: 36º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1971

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1868

Jackson Record High: 59º 1933

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1917

