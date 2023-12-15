Advertise With Us

Warm weather continues Friday, and what we're working on

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The chance for rain has increased for this weekend but no day will be a washout. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares the warmer temperatures in the forecast, and what you can expect with a system moving in over the weekend. Plus, Taylor Gattoni previews our evening newscasts.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 15, 2023

  • Average High: 36º Average Low 24º
  • Lansing Record High: 64° 1971
  • Lansing Record Low: -13° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 59º 1933
  • Jackson Record Low: -13º 1917

