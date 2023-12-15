Advertise With Us

Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement
Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
Officials announce new federal charges in case of Lansing 2-year-old killed in accidental shooting
Local automotive experts say while electric vehicles are starting to become more common, they...
International developers will bring 200 manufacturing jobs to Bath Township in 2025

Latest News

Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israeli defense minister says war on Hamas will last months as US envoy discusses timetable
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Jurors will begin deciding how much Giuliani must pay for lies in a Georgia election workers’ case
Helping kids get Christmas toys in Jackson
Helping kids get Christmas toys in Jackson
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
What The Tech? Tech gifts for teens