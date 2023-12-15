Support Spartans this holiday season with their ultimate Spartan Gift and Giving Guide

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tis the season for the holidays and giving! You can do both by supporting a fellow Spartan!

For three years, the Broad College of Business and the Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation have crafted their annual holiday guide as a handy tool for your seasonal shopping and giving.

This year’s guide features 21 Michigan-based businesses and nonprofit organizations founded or led by Michigan State University alumni and students — so you can Go Green and give back.

For the full list: https://broad.msu.edu/news/spartan-gift-finder/?fbclid=IwAR2NorAE35SyeRL2dHWL2nxHB9weVLF9xIY0kDYqAY8BzwYzR3BMRUIRZ9Q

