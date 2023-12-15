Advertise With Us

Support Spartans this holiday season with their ultimate Spartan Gift and Giving Guide

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tis the season for the holidays and giving! You can do both by supporting a fellow Spartan!

For three years, the Broad College of Business and the Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation have crafted their annual holiday guide as a handy tool for your seasonal shopping and giving.

This year’s guide features 21 Michigan-based businesses and nonprofit organizations founded or led by Michigan State University alumni and students — so you can Go Green and give back.

For the full list: https://broad.msu.edu/news/spartan-gift-finder/?fbclid=IwAR2NorAE35SyeRL2dHWL2nxHB9weVLF9xIY0kDYqAY8BzwYzR3BMRUIRZ9Q

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Lansing
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

MSU GIFT GUIDE
MSU Gift Guide for Last Minute Christmas Gifts
Dinosaurs in the 517!
517 Friday: December 15, 2023
Dinosaurs Invading Lansing