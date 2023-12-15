Schools Rule: Helping students find their passion at Hayes Intermediate School

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Some students at Hayes Intermediate School in Grand Ledge eagerly wait for the last class of the day, but not for the reasons you might think.

Hayes Intermediate School is a transitional school for students moving from elementary to middle school. To end the day on a positive note, the school offers 30-minute enrichment classes for students. These classes cover new and interesting topics that may help students find new passions and identify potential career paths.

“Usually it’s some kind of real-world skill they have developed an interest in,” said Principal Eric Leopold. “It could be something teachers have kind of identified. It’s designed to prepare them for the real world. Give them a high-interest activity at the end of the day.”

“Students at this age are able to discover different things, and try different things, and figure out what they’re passionate about and it helps them feel good to come to school. So having a chance to choose what you’re learning about really is a powerful thing,” said teacher Kathleen Mikulec.

The students at the school are not chanting for the school day to end. They are cheering on their salmon. One of the 30 enrichment classes offered at the school is Salmon in the Classroom. In this class, the students receive salmon eggs, watch them hatch, and release them into the wild.

“They learn about the salmon life cycle, salmon spawning, and then what happens when they go down to the lake they come back and what a salmon goes through in its life,” said Leopold.

Robotics has become a popular class among students. According to Luke, this is his second year taking the Robotics course. He has a great interest in Robotics and wants to pursue a career in this field. The teachers acknowledge the popularity of this course and are planning to add more interesting classes to the curriculum.

“Teachers have been great at coming up with out-of-the-box ideas, different ideas, unique opportunities with the kids,” said teacher Tim Madden. “The more we’ve done this, this is our third year, the more unique our classes have become.”

The enrichment program consists of three 12-week classes each year.

