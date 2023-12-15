Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating after multiple shots were fired just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Police told News 10 that nobody was injured in the shooting but a large number of shell casings were found at the scene.

It occurred in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street in Lansing. According to the police, three boys were seen leaving the scene, but nobody has been arrested yet.

Police believe that this was an isolated incident and said that there is no threat to the public.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

