Advertise With Us

Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Lansing

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police are investigating after multiple shots were fired just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Police told News 10 that nobody was injured in the shooting but a large number of shell casings were found at the scene.

It occurred in the 500 block of North Chestnut Street in Lansing. According to the police, three boys were seen leaving the scene, but nobody has been arrested yet.

Police believe that this was an isolated incident and said that there is no threat to the public.

News 10 will update this story when we find more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement
Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
Officials announce new federal charges in case of Lansing 2-year-old killed in accidental shooting
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

MSU Board of Trustees to hold first meeting since appointing new president
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has police on high alert in Mid-Michigan
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs until Jan. 1.
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has police on high alert in Mid-Michigan
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Snow Possible Monday