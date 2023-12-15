Officials catch suspects sneaking methamphetamine into Jackson County Jail

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials said there were two incidents on Wednesday where people were arrested for trying to bring Methamphetamine into Jackson County Jail.

Sheriff Gary Schuette announced that the suspects, who were under arrest, attempted to conceal Methamphetamine and bring them into the jail. The incidents happened on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at noon and 5 p.m.

Officials said charges will be sought against the suspects. Possession of Methamphetamine is a 4-year felony punishable by 4 years behind bars or a fine of not more than $25,000

Jail Commander Captain Stewart, said, “Preventing drugs from being smuggled into our jail can be the difference between life and death for our inmates.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.