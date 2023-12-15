Advertise With Us

Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger

FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - Mysterious radio bursts observed in space just became a little stranger.

Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.

The fast radio bursts or FRBs are bright, millisecond-long flashes of radio waves and one of the most enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

Astronomers don’t quite understand what causes FRBs, but they said the recent discovery, published Wednesday in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provides clues that could identify the phenomenon’s source.

The first FRB was discovered in 2007, and since then, hundreds have been detected coming from distant points across the universe.

