MSU Women Home Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team is a heavy favorite for its next game-- 2pm Sunday at Breslin Center against Central Michigan. The Spartans are 7-2 on the season, 0-1 in the Big Ten after losing last weekend to Nebraska, 80-74. CMU comes to town with a 1-6 record under first year head coach Kristin Haynie. She is a former MSU standout player and assistant coach who also starred in high school at nearby Mason.

