MSU Receiver Henry Off to Wisconsin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State veteran football receiver Tyrell Henry announced via social media Friday he will play at Wisconsin next season. Henry, who has played two years with the Spartans made his move from the transfer portal. He will have two seasons of eligibility in Madison. He was MSU’s sixth leading receiver this past season with 24 receptions.

