Advertise With Us

MSU Receiver Henry Off to Wisconsin

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State veteran football receiver Tyrell Henry announced via social media Friday he will play at Wisconsin next season. Henry, who has played two years with the Spartans made his move from the transfer portal. He will have two seasons of eligibility in Madison. He was MSU’s sixth leading receiver this past season with 24 receptions.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Lansing
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks during a news conference after an NFL...
Chargers Fire Head Coach and General Manager
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Home Sunday
Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park
Changes Coming to Comerica Park
MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation into alleged confidentiality breach