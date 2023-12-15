Advertise With Us

MSU Board of Trustees votes to release Nassar documents to AG’s Office

(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to release the documents related to the Larry Nassar scandal to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

In July, survivors of Nassar and their families filed a lawsuit against MSU alleging there were secret votes and decisions made by the university, which violated the Open Meetings Act and the Michigan State Constitution.

The lawsuit filed against the university and the Board of Trustees aimed to force MSU to follow laws and protect the public.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a group of the sister survivors of Larry Nassar, along with several mothers of POSSE, the parent group working to end child sexual assault, gathered on MSU’s campus Friday morning while the board met. They said they are protesting the board’s unwillingness to meet in public and to release the secret Nassar documents.

Nassar was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography. He was a sports medicine physician employed by the university for more than two decades, and athletes say they reported abuse beginning in the 90′s.

He was stabbed multiple times by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida in July.

