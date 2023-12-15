Advertise With Us

MSU Board of Trustees to hold first meeting since appointing new president

Dec. 15, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University (MSU) Board of Trustees will hold its first meeting since appointing Kevin Guskiewicz as the school’s next president.

The board announced the appointment of Guskiewicz to the leadership position a week ago, and he will officially start on March 4.

During Friday’s meeting, the board of trustees will discuss various topics, including acquiring more farmland to support the MSU Dairy Teaching and Research Center and authorizing infrastructure improvements to the MSU Museum.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and will start at 8 a.m. Friday.

