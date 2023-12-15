Advertise With Us

MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation involving Mel Tucker

(Al Goldis | AP Photo/Al Goldis)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees announced on Friday that they have received an update on the investigation into alleged breaches of confidentiality in the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case involving former football head coach Mel Tucker.

The investigation was completed and the law firm, Jones Day, will make a public report.

In September, MSU confirmed they had opened an investigation on who leaked Brenda Tracy’s identity in the sexual harassment investigation into head football coach Mel Tucker.

The process of commencing the investigation began on Sept. 12.

“Michigan State University has contracted with an outside firm, Jones Day, to conduct an investigation into alleged breaches of confidentiality by MSU officials and others in an ongoing Office for Civil Rights case in which Mel Tucker is the respondent,” university officials stated back in September.

Brenda Tracy’s attorney said in a statement that Tracy wanted to remain anonymous but was forced to go to USA Today when her identity was leaked.

