How to “Sleigh” Your Budget & Save Hundreds this Holiday

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) --- The rush is on. Time is running out to find the perfect presents for your loved ones. NerdWallet says the average American is expected to spend $831 on gifts this holiday season, and when you add it all up, that’s a whopping 184 billion dollars spent in the month of December on holiday gift giving. But what if you could save a few hundred dollars this month? Ivanhoe has a sack full of game-changing strategies to help you sleigh your holiday budget.

Kids, mom, dad, grandkids, nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers—it seems the list goes on and on.

But there are ways to save this season. First, prep is important. Create an email account solely for discount emails, then add filters for specific gifts. So, if your child wants a new PS5, any email with the word ‘Play Station’ will go directly into that file.

Track your spending. Use the Santa’s Bag app to store your list. The app keeps a running tab of what you’ve spent as well as your budget and how much cash you have left.

If you missed Black Friday, show up on Green Monday! That’s when many retailers slash prices 25 to 50 percent. It falls on the second Monday of December.

As for the hottest money saving apps for the season—PayPal Honey can be a real holiday helper, offering a free browser to help you find coupons and discounts on over 30 thousand online stores.

RetailMeNot will also track down the best coupons online. And if you want to know if you are paying a fair price, the Amazon price tracker lets you know if the item was cheaper a few weeks ago and when is the best time to purchase it. So, this holiday season, shop smart, save big and make your budget bright.

One more tip—if you’re buying online, remember December 11th, the second Monday in December, is usually the last day you can ship items for free and still have them arrive on time for Christmas.

