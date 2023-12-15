Advertise With Us

Helping kids get Christmas toys in Jackson

News 10′s Ta’Niyah Jordan spent the day in Jackson to lend a helping hand. Take a look:
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - We brought you the story earlier this week, The Salvation Army in Jackson says they are in need of volunteers to help pack bags full of toys, or they won’t make it to families on the 18th, their deadline.

Since we aired the story, the organization says they are on the right track to make sure every child has a toy to open on Christmas morning.

