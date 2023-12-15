Grand Ledge community shows up for less fortunate

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - “It has surpassed anything we would have ever, ever thought. We thought we were going to (have to) cancel the event until we spoke to you.” said Grand Ledge Police Officer Jill Fewer, as she reflected on the incredible turnout for her Christmas drive.

On December 1, we told you about Fewer’s need for donations. The community response was nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

Making their lists and checking them twice, Grand Ledge first responders got a whole bunch, of something nice. The Grand Ledge Fire Department was transformed into Santa’s workshop Thursday afternoon, thanks to generous people who turned out to help those less fortunate.

When asked to estimate the number of gifts donated, Fewer said, “Toy-wise? Thousands. Literally thousands.”

“My mom didn’t want to see people having no Christmas, and now every year we get gifts and wrap them for people,” said Dekklin Fewer, Jill Fewer’s son.

As a child, Officer Fewer received donations ranging from Christmas trees, to winter coats. She’s made it her mission to pay it forward, by starting No Child Without Christmas in Grand Ledge.

“Knowing that these families are gonna get these items... I was on the other end, the recipient end of this. I can recall this one doll that I received, and it made my Christmas,” said Fewer.

Thanks to some very generous donors, they were able to get the number one item on every kid’s wish list as well as every item on the Amazon wish list. With funds still left over, they’re planning to get the families’ hair salon gift cards among other things.

“We’re gonna use some of those funds to get a photographer, and each family is going to have family photos done. Cugino’s gave us gift cards for pizza. So they can do the photos, they can have pizza in town and have an actual family event,” said Fewer.

After being nearly canceled due to unfulfilled wish lists, Fewer was able to more than double the number of families served. Once people learned of the need, so much stuff was donated they went from five families to 11.

“After your news report last time... the outreach went so well, there’s no words to thank the community for how they came together and made this possible,” said Fewer.

She says families served will have enough essential items to last an entire year. They’re also receiving enough gifts to create Christmas memories that will last a lifetime.

The departments are still receiving donations and will continue to distribute items to families in need. All the remaining funds and gifts will be put toward next year’s drive.

