East Lansing ordered to pay orchard owner who refused to host gay weddings

(KCBD)
By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing has been ordered to pay the owners of Country Mill Farms, a Federal Judge declared on Friday.

The orchard’s owner, Stephen Tennes grows apples and other fruit in Eaton County, 22 miles away from East Lansing. He also had made his farm available for weddings.

But Tennes wasn’t allowing same-sex weddings, citing his religious beliefs. When he expressed his views on Facebook, he said he wasn’t invited back to the East Lansing market for the 2017 season.

The case was sent to federal court. East Lansing’s decision to exclude Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms in 2017 “constituted a burden on plaintiffs’ religious beliefs,” U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said in August, applying a U.S. Supreme Court precedent to the case.

Now, the City of East Lansing must pay Tennes $41,199 in damages and $783,801 in attorney fees.

The judge ordered that East Lansing may still enforce its vendor guidelines against Country Mill Farms, but not for refusing to host same-sex weddings.

