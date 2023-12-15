‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign has police on high alert in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in Mid-Michigan may notice more Michigan State Police troopers on the road Friday when officials will be looking more for impaired drivers as they begin their ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.

Since the pandemic, the Office of Highway Safety Planning has noticed a slight increase in impaired driving. They attribute this to the reduced presence of police officers on patrol during the pandemic, which has resulted in more risky behaviors behind the wheel.

If people are caught driving while impaired, they could be arrested, taken to jail, and face a hefty amount of legal fees.

According to Katie Bower from the Office of Highway Safety Planning, the consequences could be even worse.

“I mean other people can be injured because of your poor judgment to drive a vehicle after you’ve been impaired you could kill somebody else you could significantly injure somebody else, said Bower. “So those are the more risky behaviors that you really need to be aware of because you can’t take those behaviors back. You’re making a choice to get behind the wheel to drive impaired.”

It is just like what people see in the commercials for drinks. Residents are asked to celebrate responsibly and plan for a designated driver or call an Uber. That $20 ride costs a lot less than a court case.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs until Jan. 1.

