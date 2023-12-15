Concerned parents ask questions on lead in the water at Montessori Elementary

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Parents in Okemos are concerned about the presence of lead in the water at Montessori Elementary.

According to district officials, recent testing has revealed that two rooms at the school have more than 5 parts per billion of lead in the water. This amount is right at the threshold of what the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) considers to be a harmful level.

During a virtual meeting held Thursday night, the school district reported that they have flushed the pipes and the water no longer shows any signs of lead. The district has been in communication with the state to receive guidance on ensuring the safety of their water supply and they are waiting for further recommendations.

The superintendent also mentioned that they are currently developing a district-wide plan for water testing.

“We’ll be able to communicate out what that regimen will be and when we’ll communicate results,” said Superintendent John Hood. “Phil’s coming up with that proposal and we’ll share that with the community probably sometime in January what that approach will be district-wide.”

It is unclear where the lead contamination came from in the district.

