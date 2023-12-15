Chargers Fire Head Coach and General Manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Los Angeles Chargers became the third NFL team this season to fire their head coach. Brandon Staley was let go after Thursday night’s 63-21 loss in Las Vegas to the Raiders. Raiders’ general manager Tom Telesco was also let go by owner Dean Spanos. The Chargers have a 5-9 record this season. They lost their starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, recently to a hand injury and he’ll be out the remainder of the season.

