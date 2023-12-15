Advertise With Us

Chargers Fire Head Coach and General Manager

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks during a news conference after an NFL...
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Los Angeles Chargers became the third NFL team this season to fire their head coach. Brandon Staley was let go after Thursday night’s 63-21 loss in Las Vegas to the Raiders. Raiders’ general manager Tom Telesco was also let go by owner Dean Spanos. The Chargers have a 5-9 record this season. They lost their starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, recently to a hand injury and he’ll be out the remainder of the season.

