Changes Coming to Comerica Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Friday upgrades are coming to Comerica Park for the 2024 season. The Tigers plan to install a new video board, nearly 16,000 square feet. They also are upgrading the stadium’s sound system and are adding new televisions throughout the concourse area for fans in restrooms and at concession stands. No costs were revealed.

