Advertise With Us

Changes Coming to Comerica Park

Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park
Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park(WTVG)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers announced Friday upgrades are coming to Comerica Park for the 2024 season. The Tigers plan to install a new video board, nearly 16,000 square feet. They also are upgrading the stadium’s sound system and are adding new televisions throughout the concourse area for fans in restrooms and at concession stands. No costs were revealed.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Police investigating after multiple shots fired in Lansing
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks during a news conference after an NFL...
Chargers Fire Head Coach and General Manager
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Receiver Henry Off to Wisconsin
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Home Sunday
MSU Board of Trustees announces completion of investigation into alleged confidentiality breach