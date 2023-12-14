Warmer temperatures on Thursday, and a preview of our top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A strong area of high pressure will control our weather for a few days and this will bring us quiet conditions and warmer temperatures. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the warmup in the forecast this week and the possible chance for a shower over the weekend. Plus, join Taylor Gattoni for what you can expect coming up during our broadcasts today.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 14, 2023

Average High: 36º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 60° 1975

Lansing Record Low: -18° 1904

Jackson Record High: 66º 1975

Jackson Record Low: -12º 1904

