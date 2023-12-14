Tesla recalls most of its US fleet after self-driving recall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many Michiganders have gone green by purchasing electric vehicles. Collin Garn, a two-year Tesla owner says the autopilot feature was the biggest seller because he uses it...

“Every day, every day on the highway, you just click it and it’s honestly safer than the other drivers are.”

But Tesla is recalling over 2 million vehicles, almost its entire fleet in the United States saying in certain cases the autopilot controls are being misused by drivers who are unprepared to respond when it’s turned off which could increase the risk of a crash.

Micheal Brooks of the Center for Auto Safety says the autopilot feature can be misleading.

“Despite some of the marketing that Tesla’s done these cars are not self-driving, they’re not anywhere close and you have to a driver monitoring the situation at all times.”

Brooks says drivers are distracted during the use of autopilot and that the vehicles don’t accurately recognize emergency vehicles.

Casey Brophy says the autopilot is a great feature, but drivers shouldn’t solely rely on it.

“Any sort of system there are bound to be mistakes because they are made by humans, and humans are inherently flawed, so I think it’s more that, no trusting it too much,” said Brophy.

Unlike typical recalls, you won’t need to take your car in. Tesla will send drivers a software update to help resolve the issue.

“Make it easier for drivers to be able to turn on or engage and disengage with the system. provide a lot more visual alerts and warnings,” said Brooks.

However, more work must be done to improve Tesla’s self-driving system which looks to increase safety for engaged drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has an ongoing investigation into Tesla’s self-driving system. It says the software is responsible for the deaths of at least 17 people.

