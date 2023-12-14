Teen substance use sees a decline across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Substance use among American teenagers reaching levels lower than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Glad to hear the numbers are lower but I still think we still have work to do and we still got to keep having those conversations with our kids,” said AnnaMaria Horn, a mother of 3 teenagers.

She believes communicating with her teens openly about substance abuse will help them make better choices.

“I’ve been able to point out to them, hey that person is acting like that because they’re on drugs. They’ve lost their mind to it, it didn’t start out like that.”

Monitoring the Future is a survey from the National Institute on Drug Abuse and the University of Michigan. Over 22,000 surveys were collected from students at over 200 schools across the United States. Data shows decreases in alcohol use, nicotine vapes, and a small decrease in marijuana use.

“Marijuana is glorified because it’s legal, you know, people feel that’s a license to just use it however, as much as you want to. Not considering what it will do to our children,” said Horn.

The study shows the decline began during the COVID-19 pandemic with experts saying the closure of schools and social distancing played a role. When asked about legislation to help decrease substance use among teens, the state horn says Michigan’s headed in the right direction.

“Let’s do what we can to protect our children, so keep going Michigan, keep going!”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.