Staudt on Sports LIVE: New faces at MSU and Draymond’s suspension
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension by the NBA and the new faces coming to Michigan State University football.
More:
- Highly recruited Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles to transfer to Michigan State
- MSU makes defensive coordinator hire official
- Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
