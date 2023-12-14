RSV cases on the rise in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Covid, RSV, and Influenza, health officials call it the infection trifecta. Three hospitals in Metro Detroit and another in Grand Rapids are putting visitor restrictions in place because of rising cases of respiratory illness, but that’s not happening in Mid-Michigan.

“Since pretty much the week after Thanksgiving I’ve seen a big increase in just the number of in-person and video visits for upper respiratory illness complaints,” said Sparrow Nurse Practitioner Katie Stanulis.

Stanulis said for most people RSV is a common respiratory virus, but that’s not the case for at-risk groups such as infants. She said their immune systems and lungs are not fully developed, making them more susceptible to complications. Stanulis added simple ways to stay healthy and keep others from getting sick. Washing hands, covering coughs, and trying not to share food and drinks.

“Don’t be the one that’s going to spread this off to your family members give it to grandma or grandpa or your new niece or nephew,” said Dr. John Brooks.

To minimize the spread of viruses like RSV at Caterpillar Corner Learning Center in Holt, program director Caitlin Mclemore said cleanliness is a top priority.

“Sanitation happens daily all the time whether someone is sick or not,” said McLemore.

The child care center also has policies in place for when kids get sick hoping to keep kids and their families safe.

