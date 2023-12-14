Advertise With Us

Prosecutors charge Michigan conservation officer in campground shooting

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Michigan conservation officer in connection with a campground shooting that left one person wounded.

Ryan Cox, 22, was charged Tuesday in Mecosta County with one count of felony assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and a firearm violation, according to a news release from the state attorney general’s office.

Both charges are felonies. The assault count carries a maximum 10-year prison term.

According to the the attorney general’s office release, Cox was off duty when he intervened in a verbal and physical altercation between his father and other campers at the Merrill-Gorrell County Park in Barryton in May. He announced himself as DNR law enforcement before firing multiple shots, striking one person.

The DNR requested state police investigate the incident.

Cox is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 27.

It was unclear whether Cox has an attorney.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior

Latest News

clouds with no leaves on trees
Warmer temperatures on Thursday, and a preview of our top stories
Jackson Police Department handing out free hams to families
DNR shooting range in Ingham County closing for the season
A mild stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the week.
Warm weather continues