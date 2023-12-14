Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 350 General Motors employees at the Lansing Grand River plant will lose their jobs at the end of this year, the car company announced on Thursday.

In total, 369 employees working at the 920 Townsend St, Lansing plant will lose their jobs in a mass layoff. The first layoff will begin on January 1, 2024. The next will be on Jan. 29, then Feb. 26, then March 25.

Employees at the plant are represented by UAW Local 652.

“With the sunsetting of the Camaro, we will be losing 300-350 members to indefinite layoff…Lansing delta township [sic] plant will be adding a 3rd shift. We are hearing April. Our members will receive unemployment and a subpay until they can transfer there,” said UAW 652 Vice President Lena Wyrth.

“I am deeply disappointed to hear about this decision by GM to layoff so many Lansing autoworkers. I look forward to hearing what GM has planned for LGR’s future. It is the perfect location, close to the new Ultium battery plant, for transitioning to electric vehicle production and I am hopeful that we can look to the future of this plant and these incredible autoworkers. I have requested a meeting with GM as soon as possible to talk about this announcement and any potential plan,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again - Lansing has some of the absolute best autoworkers in the world. There is a reason that cars have been built here for over 120 years. Our UAW members and their families keep America on wheels and Michigan’s economy humming.”

