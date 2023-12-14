Advertise With Us

Over 350 GM employees at Lansing Grand River plant to be laid off

GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement
GM leadership meeting with UAW to vote on tentative agreement(MGN)
By Wells Foster
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 350 General Motors employees at the Lansing Grand River plant will lose their jobs at the end of this year, the car company announced on Thursday.

In total, 369 employees working at the 920 Townsend St, Lansing plant will lose their jobs in a mass layoff. The first layoff will begin on January 1, 2024. The next will be on Jan. 29, then Feb. 26, then March 25.

Employees at the plant are represented by UAW Local 652.

“With the sunsetting of the Camaro, we will be losing 300-350 members to indefinite layoff…Lansing delta township [sic] plant will be adding a 3rd shift. We are hearing April. Our members will receive unemployment and a subpay until they can transfer there,” said UAW 652 Vice President Lena Wyrth.

“I am deeply disappointed to hear about this decision by GM to layoff so many Lansing autoworkers. I look forward to hearing what GM has planned for LGR’s future. It is the perfect location, close to the new Ultium battery plant, for transitioning to electric vehicle production and I am hopeful that we can look to the future of this plant and these incredible autoworkers. I have requested a meeting with GM as soon as possible to talk about this announcement and any potential plan,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor

“I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again - Lansing has some of the absolute best autoworkers in the world. There is a reason that cars have been built here for over 120 years. Our UAW members and their families keep America on wheels and Michigan’s economy humming.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Officials announce new federal charges in case of Lansing 2-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Latest News

Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension by...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: New faces at MSU and Draymond’s suspension
Grand Blanc boy's basketball moving on to state championship at Breslin Center.
Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena, to start selling alcohol
A strong area of high pressure will control our weather for a few days and this will bring us...
Warmer temperatures on Thursday, and a preview of our top stories
WILX Weather Website 12/14/2023
WILX Weather Website 12/14/2023