MSU makes defensive coordinator hire official

Spartan Stadium
Spartan Stadium(Sara Schulz)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football and new head coach Jonathan Smith are officially welcoming Joe Rossi to East Lansing.

Rossi joins the Spartans as the Secchia Family Defensive Coordinator and linebackers coach after spending six seasons in the same position at Minnesota. While in Minneapolis, he helped mold the Gophers into one of the best defenses in the Big Ten Conference, being ranked among the top 10 in the FBS in total defense three times.

Rumblings of Rossi joining Smith at Spartan Stadium were first heard earlier this week, with ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reporting Rossi was coming over from Minnesota to become the new DC.

The official word on Rossi comes a week after several staff members were announced by Smith, who will be in his first year as head coach of the Spartans after spending the last six seasons with Oregon State University.

More from MSU Athletics:

