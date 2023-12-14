Advertise With Us

MSU basketball coaches preview weekend matchups

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University basketball - both men’s and women’s - have big matchups ahead of them this coming weekend. The head coaches of both teams will speak with the media about the upcoming games and how their respective teams have fared so far this season at 11:45 a.m.

First up, the men will travel to Detroit to take on #6 Baylor University in an afternoon matchup at Little Caesar’s Arena. Coach Tom Izzo and his Spartans team hope to bounce back from a tough loss on Sunday.

Facing Nebraska in Lincoln, the Spartans rallied for a 3-point lead with just over three minutes left in regulation. That rally fell short, however, with the Cornhuskers winning 77-70.

The Spartans (4-5, 0-2 Big Ten) and Bears (9-0, 0-0 Big 12) tip off the 2023 Continental Tire Motor City Invitational at 2:00 p.m.

On the women’s side, first-year head coach Robyn Fralick hopes to lead her team to a victory over Central Michigan University. The women’s team is also coming off a loss against Nebraska - they came up short on Saturday, falling at home 80-74.

The Spartans (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) host the Chippewas (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Sunday with a 2:00 p.m. tip-off.

Comments from both Izzo and Fralick will be streamed live on WILX.com, the WILX Facebook page, YouTube page, and all streaming platforms with the free WILX app.

