More Tough Games Ahead for Pistons

Pistons logo
Pistons logo(PRNewswire)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Pistons have lost a single season franchise record 21 consecutive games and the road ahead appears to be rugged. Detroit plays at Philadelphia Friday night and at Milwaukee Saturday night. The 76ers beat the Pistons in Detroit Wednesday night at Little Caesar’s Arena 129-111. Detroit is now 2-22 on the season. The Pistons aren’t the only struggling NBA team-- through Wednesday night the San Antonio Spurs had lost 18 straight games.

