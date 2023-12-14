Advertise With Us

MeTV Presents New Year’s Eve Marathon Of Memorable TV Finales

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (MeTV) – MeTV will bid a fond farewell to 2023 by taking a look back at some of TV’s classic finales.

“The Lasts on the Last” will include finale and final season episodes from memorable classic TV shows including The Andy Griffith Show, The Brady Bunch, The Beverly Hillbillies, and more.

The episodes air Sunday, December 31 starting at noon on MeTV.  The channel can be found in the Lansing-Jackson television market over-the-air on 10.2, 29.2 or on Comcast channel 294, WOW channel 151 or Spectrum channel 190.

Here’s the schedule:

12:00 p.m.:  The Brady Bunch, “The Hustler”

12:30 p.m.:   The Brady Bunch, “The Hair-Brained Scheme”

1:00 p.m.:  Leave it to Beaver, “The Clothing Drive”

1:30 p.m.:  Leave it to Beaver, “Family Scrapbook”

2:00 p.m.:  The Beverly Hillbillies, “Love Finds Jane Hathaway”

2:30 p.m.:  The Beverly Hillbillies, “Clampetts Meet Robert Audubon Getty”

3:00 p.m.:  The Beverly Hillbillies, “Jethro Returns”

3:30 p.m.:  Gilligan’s Island, “Gilligan, the Goddess”

4:00 p.m.:  Mama’s Family, “There is Nothing Like a Dame”

4:30 p.m.:  Mama’s Family, “Bye, Bye, Baby!”

5:00 p.m.:  The Love Boat, “Happily Ever After / Have I Got a Job for You / Mr. Smith Goes to Minikulu”

6:00 p.m.:  The Andy Griffith Show, “Mayberry R.F.D.”

