Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:02 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

