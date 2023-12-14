Advertise With Us

Lions Say Four Starters Questionable For Saturday

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, left, and defensive end Josh Paschal during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say they have four key players questionable for Saturday night’s home game against the Denver Broncos, but they may all be able to play at the same time. The Lions are four point favorites. Detroit has a 9-4 season record, Denver is 7-6. Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker is not on the Lions’ active roster for certain. Detroit’s two starting offensive linemen who have struggled with injuries, Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker, are both possible to play in the coming game.

