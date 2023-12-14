Lions Say Four Starters Questionable For Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say they have four key players questionable for Saturday night’s home game against the Denver Broncos, but they may all be able to play at the same time. The Lions are four point favorites. Detroit has a 9-4 season record, Denver is 7-6. Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker is not on the Lions’ active roster for certain. Detroit’s two starting offensive linemen who have struggled with injuries, Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker, are both possible to play in the coming game.

