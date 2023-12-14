Lions Hope Key Player Can Return Soon From Injury

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions admit they need defensive help and their stellar back C. J. Gardner-Johnson has been medically cleared to return to practice. He needs a 21-day practice window and he has not played since being injured in a week two loss to the Seattle Seahawks., Detroit has allowed 25 or more points in the last five consecutive games and has four regular season games remaining, beginning at home Saturday night against the Denver Broncos.

