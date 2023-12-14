Advertise With Us

Lions Hope Key Player Can Return Soon From Injury

During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on...
During a game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Photo by Derick E. Hingle(Derick E. Hingle | Derick E. Hingle)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions admit they need defensive help and their stellar back C. J. Gardner-Johnson has been medically cleared to return to practice. He needs a 21-day practice window and he has not played since being injured in a week two loss to the Seattle Seahawks., Detroit has allowed 25 or more points in the last five consecutive games and has four regular season games remaining, beginning at home Saturday night against the Denver Broncos.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Officials announce new federal charges in case of Lansing 2-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Latest News

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan...
Lions Say Four Starters Questionable For Saturday
Pistons logo
More Tough Games Ahead for Pistons
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Alcohol Sales Coming to Breslin and Munn
Tim is at the News 10+ Digital Desk to talk about Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension by...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: New faces at MSU and Draymond’s suspension