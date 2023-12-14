Advertise With Us

Jackson Police Department handing out free hams to families

(Atlanta News First)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is giving away free hams to families this holiday season.

300 hams are being donated by Garcia Laboratory. The Jackson-based medical laboratory company is working with the police department to distribute them to families in need.

The police department is holding its first ham drive-thru event on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the American 1 Convention Center in the Jackson County Fairgrounds at 128 W. Ganson Street.

According to the City of Jackson, no prior sign-up is necessary, and the hams are free.

Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles, enter the fairgrounds using the N. Blackstone Street entrance, and drive through the parking lot to the Ham Drive-Thru site. Jackson officers will be there to distribute the hams to local families. Drivers will exit the fairgrounds using the W. Ganson Street exit.

Hams will be available while supplies last. Only one ham will be given to each vehicle.

