Advertise With Us

Highly recruited Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles to transfer to Michigan State

Chiles is ranked as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 QB in the transfer portal by 247Sports.
Highly recruited Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles to transfer to Michigan State
Highly recruited Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles to transfer to Michigan State(WILX)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In just a few weeks on the job, new Michigan State head football coach Jonathan Smith has made his biggest personnel move yet. Smith received a commitment from Oregon State transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles on Thursday after ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news. And Chiles is a significant get for Michigan State as he was ranked as the No. 11 quarterback prospect in the nation by 247 Sports coming into Oregon State.

The back-up quarterback for the Beavers saw liminted action in nine games and was 24-for-35 through the air for 309 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the running ability and agility that separates the potential for Chiles. On the ground, Chiles ran for three touchdowns on 17 attempts for a total of 79 yards.

Michigan State lost all three of its scholarship quarterbacks to the transfer portal with Sam Leavitt Arizona State bound, Noah Kim off to Coastal Carolina and Katin Houser the lone QB remaining in the transfer portal. Chiles at the moment projects to be a multi-year starting quarterback and will provide plenty of potential for Michigan State, though filling the quarterback room around Chiles will be paramount for Smith and new quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren in the coming months.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
Eligible Michiganders to receive Working Families Tax Credit checks in early 2024
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior

Latest News

Spartan Stadium
MSU makes defensive coordinator hire official
The head coaches of both teams will speak with the media about the upcoming games and how...
MSU basketball coaches preview weekend matchups
MSU vs Nebraska
Izzo Still Optimistic About Current Season
Alena Li of Okemos is named the GAM Junior Girls Player of the Year