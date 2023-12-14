Highly recruited Oregon State QB Aidan Chiles to transfer to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In just a few weeks on the job, new Michigan State head football coach Jonathan Smith has made his biggest personnel move yet. Smith received a commitment from Oregon State transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles on Thursday after ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news. And Chiles is a significant get for Michigan State as he was ranked as the No. 11 quarterback prospect in the nation by 247 Sports coming into Oregon State.

NEWS: Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles is transferring to Michigan State, he tells ESPN. Chiles earned snaps as a true freshman playing for new MSU coach Jonathan Smith at OSU last year. He gives Smith a linchpin building block at quarterback as he starts his tenure. pic.twitter.com/IjTOhWyePN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 14, 2023

The back-up quarterback for the Beavers saw liminted action in nine games and was 24-for-35 through the air for 309 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the running ability and agility that separates the potential for Chiles. On the ground, Chiles ran for three touchdowns on 17 attempts for a total of 79 yards.

Michigan State lost all three of its scholarship quarterbacks to the transfer portal with Sam Leavitt Arizona State bound, Noah Kim off to Coastal Carolina and Katin Houser the lone QB remaining in the transfer portal. Chiles at the moment projects to be a multi-year starting quarterback and will provide plenty of potential for Michigan State, though filling the quarterback room around Chiles will be paramount for Smith and new quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren in the coming months.

