Growing Michigan Together Council submitting final report on working to attract people to stay in Michigan

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Growing Michigan Together Council is meeting Thursday to submit its final report to Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

That report will have ways to attract more people to stay in Michigan. They have a population goal for 2050 that will be outlined in the report. The council has been identifying strategies and policies that can bring people to Michigan and keep them there.

In October, Whitmer said the best way to help the state is to bring people to it.

“Our growth depends on growing and attracting new talent to the state. That is why we worked hard to invest in the kitchen table issues and pass welcoming policies so anyone and everyone can make it in Michigan,” said Whitmer.

The meeting happened at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14. News 10 will have more on the report later on Thursday.

