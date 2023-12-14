First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today starts off with plenty of sunshine. This afternoon a few clouds spill in to the area and we see a mix of clouds and sun. Today will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday with highs in the low 50s. This weekend a storm system passing south of Michigan will provide clouds over the area Saturday. Sunday we hold on to the clouds and will have a chance of light rain at times. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 40s.

Our Sunday rainmaker will become part of a much larger storm system moving up the east coast of the nation Monday. A gusty northwest wind will develop Sunday night and will bring colder air back to Mid-Michigan. The cold air moving across Lake Michigan will get the Lake Effect Snow machine going and by Monday morning a few snow showers are possible across Mid-Michigan. Little in the way of snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures in the mid 30s Monday morning may drop a few degrees Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a cold day with highs in the mid 30s, but we should have some sunshine over the area. High temperatures are expected to return to the upper 30s and 40s for the middle and end of next week.

What are the chances for a White Christmas this year?

Christmas Day is a little over a week away, so the question of “Will we have a White Christmas?” has been popping up more and more. While this is the state of Michigan and we can never truly rule it out, the long range outlook tells us that it is looking less and less likely with each passing day. Temperatures are expected to trend above normal with highs in the 40s to near 50º into the weekend. Highs should be in the 30s to 40s most of next week. That makes it difficult for any systems that might come through to give us any accumulation of snow. Even if a storm moves in during a colder overnight period, frequent daytime highs well above freezing would make quick work of melting any snow off before it could remain on the ground for long.

Historically speaking, northern parts of our viewing area have about a 55-60% chance of seeing a White Christmas, while the southern viewing area only trends around 40-45%. Many may remember that last year we got a punch of cold air then a large system just before Christmas that brought most of our area a huge helping of snow just before the big holiday. Before that, our region had not seen a White Christmas in five years, when we had about two inches of snow on the ground in 2017. In fact, on two of those between years we were in the 50s on Christmas Day; 2019 and 2021!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 15, 2023

Average High: 36º Average Low 24º

Lansing Record High: 64° 1971

Lansing Record Low: -13° 1868

Jackson Record High: 59º 1933

Jackson Record Low: -13º 1917

