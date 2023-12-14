DNR shooting range in Ingham County closing for the season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will close some shooting ranges, including one in Ingham County, for the winter season.

DNR said they will close the following ranges on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 4:45 p.m. and it will remain closed until April 14, 2024:

Barry Shooting Range on Chief Noonday Road/M-179, within the Barry State Game Area in Barry County. Over the winter, construction work will continue at the range site, including the installation of shooting benches.

Dansville Shooting Range on Kelly Road in Mason, within the Dansville State Game Area in Ingham County.

Echo Point Shooting Range on Monroe Road in Allegan, within the Allegan State Game Area in Allegan County.

Skoglund Erickson Range on the Goose Lake Access Road in Marquette County.

Lapeer Shooting Range on Roods Lake Road in Lapeer, within the Lapeer State Game Area in Lapeer County, will close Friday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. and is expected to remain closed until May 1, 2024.

Read more on the DNR’s public shooting ranges in Michigan by visiting the department’s website.

