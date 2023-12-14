Advertise With Us

City of Perry rebuilding after EF-1 tornado

Perry installs new Community Warning Siren.
Sue Hammond is the city Mayor. On Friday, August 11th, an EF-1 tornado struck Perry. Taking out their warning siren first.
By DeAnna Giles
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a community of just over 2,000 people, everyone played a role in rebuilding the City Of Perry.

“It was heartwarming to see that volunteerism but initially it was frightening because it was difficult to access but it’s coming along with getting back to normal,’ said Sue Hammond.

Sue Hammond is the city Mayor. On Friday, August 11th, an EF-1 tornado struck Perry. Taking out their warning siren first.

“Although it was a very out-of-the-blue kind of tornado anyways so there wasn’t much time for a warning,” said Hammond.

Now crews have installed the city’s new community warning siren on the corner of Main and Rolfe. Hammond says the original siren dated back to World War II. The city hall also has a new set of flagpoles after being damaged.

“The flags are represented of the different armed forces with the US flag, the higher flag being in the center of the circle,” said Hammond.

It’s as if a tornado never tore through the city of Perry. That’s because of the generous donations from the community and businesses.

“We’ve received just about 30,000 dollars in donations,” said Hammond. “All of the cleanup is done as far as the trees and the tree roots, and the sidewalks have even been replaced. They got that all done before the weather got too cold.”

“I am a lifelong Perry resident, born and raised,” said Joyce Gomez. “We had businesses come from outside the city limits helping our community.”

“It feels nice to know that if anything does happen in the future that we’ll have that support system to help us get through it,” said Moriah Smith.

Big or small -- it’s been shown that help is near. The City of Perry says it’ll be a few weeks before the new community warning siren is operational.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail

Latest News

Dateability: Dating While Disabled
Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
Local automotive experts say while electric vehicles are starting to become more common, they...
International developers will bring 200 manufacturing jobs to Bath Township in 2025
A discussion was held Tuesday on what the national economy will look like next year.
Discussion held in East Lansing on the national economy
Website selling Sad Little Town merch
Website selling “Sad Little Town” merch gives back to Lansing after Free Press column