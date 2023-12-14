City of Perry rebuilding after EF-1 tornado

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a community of just over 2,000 people, everyone played a role in rebuilding the City Of Perry.

“It was heartwarming to see that volunteerism but initially it was frightening because it was difficult to access but it’s coming along with getting back to normal,’ said Sue Hammond.

Sue Hammond is the city Mayor. On Friday, August 11th, an EF-1 tornado struck Perry. Taking out their warning siren first.

“Although it was a very out-of-the-blue kind of tornado anyways so there wasn’t much time for a warning,” said Hammond.

Now crews have installed the city’s new community warning siren on the corner of Main and Rolfe. Hammond says the original siren dated back to World War II. The city hall also has a new set of flagpoles after being damaged.

“The flags are represented of the different armed forces with the US flag, the higher flag being in the center of the circle,” said Hammond.

It’s as if a tornado never tore through the city of Perry. That’s because of the generous donations from the community and businesses.

“We’ve received just about 30,000 dollars in donations,” said Hammond. “All of the cleanup is done as far as the trees and the tree roots, and the sidewalks have even been replaced. They got that all done before the weather got too cold.”

“I am a lifelong Perry resident, born and raised,” said Joyce Gomez. “We had businesses come from outside the city limits helping our community.”

“It feels nice to know that if anything does happen in the future that we’ll have that support system to help us get through it,” said Moriah Smith.

Big or small -- it’s been shown that help is near. The City of Perry says it’ll be a few weeks before the new community warning siren is operational.

