Alcohol Sales Coming to Breslin and Munn

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Thursday it will begin selling alcohol at events at Breslin Center and Munn Arena beginning next month. Alcohol was sold at Spartan Stadium for the final half of home games this past fall. Sales will end at the end of halftime of basketball games and at the end of the second period at hockey games. Alcohol will be sold January 4th for the Penn State basketball game and the following night for the hockey exhibition game against the Under 18 national team.

