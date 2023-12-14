AG Nessel reminds shoppers to avoid spoofed websites, social media accounts posing as legitimate brands

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Online shoppers should be aware of websites posing as legitimate or well-known brands.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the spoofed accounts and websites could be used to steal passwords, install harmful malware on a device, or trick shoppers into purchasing an item they may never receive or may be a knock-off of the name-brand that shoppers thought they were receiving.

“Shopping online is a convenient way to purchase all of your holiday gifts this season,” said Nessel. “Advanced technology has made it easier by delivering ads for products consumers recently searched for. However, bad actors have also taken advantage of this technology to create and advertise spoofed websites or social media accounts intended to trick people out of their hard-earned money. Shoppers should protect themselves by going directly to the site using the URL they are familiar with.”

Most times, shoppers can be led to a spoofed website from a phishing email or a smishing text. The message could look like an urgent message instructing the shopper to log in to the account to stop the suspicious activity or to avoid account cancellation. Consumers could be directed to open an attachment or click on a link containing a spoofed URL disguised as a legitimate business website. Nessel advised consumers to never click on any links or open attachments in unsolicited emails.

AG Nessel and the Better Business Bureau recommend consumers do the following to protect themselves:

Examine the URL or social media handle to ensure the site is real and not a spoof. Giveaways could include misspellings, poor grammar on websites, or social media accounts that were recently created or lack reviews.

Pay attention to the quality of the website you are directed to. Spoofed websites are likely to be of lower quality than their legitimate counterparts.

Don’t click on links in websites or text messages—instead, visit the URL you know to be true.

Consumers can also use a fake website checker like Google’s Safe Browsing tool to help them determine if a website is real or legitimate.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General or get additional information, contact:

Consumer Protection Team

P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, MI 48909517-335-7599

Fax: 517-241-3771

Toll-free: 877-765-8388

Online complaint form

