Advertise With Us

2 aviation students from Eaton RESA School District receive scholarships

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two students in the Eaton RESA School District were selected for a scholarship to fund their education.

Lillian Schneider and Ty Wardin from the Eaton RESA School District received a $5,000 scholarship from MSU Federal Credit Union. They are enrolled in the district’s aviation career institute. The program teaches students what they need to know to become pilots.

“This money—it’s gonna help me get my Private Pilot, hopefully, and then that’s going to, once I have that license, better my career to becoming a commercial pilot,” said Wardin.

The Eaton RESA District will open its enrollment for the next semester soon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Officials announce new federal charges in case of Lansing 2-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Latest News

A mild stretch of weather will continue for the rest of the week.
Warm weather continues
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Growing Michigan Together Council submits final report on working to attract people to stay in Michigan
AG Nessel reminds shoppers to avoid spoofed websites, social media accounts posing as legitimate brands