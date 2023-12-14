2 aviation students from Eaton RESA School District receive scholarships

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two students in the Eaton RESA School District were selected for a scholarship to fund their education.

Lillian Schneider and Ty Wardin from the Eaton RESA School District received a $5,000 scholarship from MSU Federal Credit Union. They are enrolled in the district’s aviation career institute. The program teaches students what they need to know to become pilots.

“This money—it’s gonna help me get my Private Pilot, hopefully, and then that’s going to, once I have that license, better my career to becoming a commercial pilot,” said Wardin.

The Eaton RESA District will open its enrollment for the next semester soon.

