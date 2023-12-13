Advertise With Us

Young woman dies more than a year after being seriously injured in crash, family says

A 19-year-old has died more than a year after she was seriously injured in a crash. (Source: WKBW, FAMILY PHOTOS, GOFUNDME)
By Michael Schwartz, WKBW
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) - A family in New York says their 19-year-old daughter has died after she was seriously injured in a crash more than a year ago.

Gabby Kranock was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a crash in September 2022.

The crash was the result of an alleged drunken driver where 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle also died.

In November, Skyler Hess was sentenced to up to seven years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

After the crash, Kranock’s story inspired a showing of goodwill across the community.

In January, West Herr donated a wheelchair van to Kranock and her family.

The Tonawanda Police Department also set up a fundraiser to raise money for Kranock along with artist Eric Jones.

Last weekend, Kranock’s mother shared an update online saying the 19-year-old developed a high fever and on Tuesday she had “received her wings.”

A GoFundMe account remains active to support the Kranock family.

Copyright 2023 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in East Lansing
Police: East Lansing shelter-in-place incident a mental health concern, no threat to public
Son arrested in Jackson County after allegedly assaulting mother with pistol
1 injured after shooting on S Waverly Road in Lansing
Duluth Fire Department rescues dog from Lake Superior
Firefighters save frightened dog from 8-foot waves in Lake Superior
Dewitt high school marching band
DeWitt High School marching band finalists in nationwide Metallica competition

Latest News

A discussion was held Tuesday on what the national economy will look like next year.
Discussion held in East Lansing on the national economy
The DoubleTree Hilton opens its doors in downtown Lansing on Tuesday to show off its newly...
Newly renovated DoubleTree Hilton opens in downtown Lansing
The Michigan Department of State unveiled a new tool aiming to make state government more...
Michigan officials unveil government transparency tool
A chihuahua had the adventure of a lifetime when he got loose on a busy highway. (CNN, KATIE...
Motorists band together to rescue chihuahua running on busy expressway
Man sentenced for threatening Ingham County Judge